NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Per Darren Urban of the team website, Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler said the center position overall had “ups and downs” and “we’ll always try to look” to see if upgrades or competition can be brought in for Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard : “The center position, overall, needs to take the next step.”

Kugler added that 2020 third-round OT Josh Jones has the flexibility to play guard as well: "We'll see where that goes as we get into the offseason." (Bob McManaman)

has the flexibility to play guard as well: “We’ll see where that goes as we get into the offseason.” (Bob McManaman) According to Justin Melo, Louisville Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the RBhas met with scouts from the Cardinals.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke highly of impending free-agent C Austin Blythe and called him a player they value for their offensive line.

“He did a great job and he’s definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think there’s going to be a lot of things that we’ve got to really navigate through as we’re trying to figure out the best way to put our team together as we figure out what is that cap? What does it look like specific to some of the things that we’re in the midst of trying to figure out? You even talk about restructuring, some of the guys that have some of those bigger deals and where we can find some of that money.”

Seahawks

Brady Henderson of ESPN examines ways the Seahawks can gain cap space, considering that they currently have less than $8 million to work with this offseason.