NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Per Darren Urban of the team website, Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler said the center position overall had “ups and downs” and “we’ll always try to look” to see if upgrades or competition can be brought in for Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard: “The center position, overall, needs to take the next step.”
- Kugler added that 2020 third-round OT Josh Jones has the flexibility to play guard as well: “We’ll see where that goes as we get into the offseason.” (Bob McManaman)
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Cardinals.
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay spoke highly of impending free-agent C Austin Blythe and called him a player they value for their offensive line.
“He did a great job and he’s definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think there’s going to be a lot of things that we’ve got to really navigate through as we’re trying to figure out the best way to put our team together as we figure out what is that cap? What does it look like specific to some of the things that we’re in the midst of trying to figure out? You even talk about restructuring, some of the guys that have some of those bigger deals and where we can find some of that money.”
Seahawks
Brady Henderson of ESPN examines ways the Seahawks can gain cap space, considering that they currently have less than $8 million to work with this offseason.
- Henderson writes that DE Carlos Dunlap is the most obvious release candidate, given that he’s set to earn $14,037,500 next season. Henderson expects Seattle to cut him then re-sign Dunlap to a lower figure.
- As for possible restructures to free up cap space, Henderson points out LB Bobby Wagner could have $6 million of his $13.15 million base salary for 2021 converted into a signing bonus spread out over two years, which would clear $3 million for next season. However, that would increase Wagner’s 2022 cap number by $3 million.
- Regarding Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Henderson is skeptical that Seattle would follow a similar contract format by converting his base salary into a signing bonus considering the negative cap ramifications. Henderson mentions that doing so with Wilson would make things more difficult to use the franchise tag and negotiate an extension.
- As for extensions, Henderson writes that the Seahawks are optimistic about getting a new deal in place for S Jamal Adams at some point this offseason. Although, Seattle may not be able to structure Adams’ extension in a way that provides significant cap relief.
- As for trades, Henderson expects Seattle to make some “salary-shedding trades” but not including Wilson. Henderson lists several players entering the final year of their contracts who could become trade candidates: WR Tyler Lockett, LT Duane Brown, RT Brandon Shell, DT Jarran Reed, S Jamal Adams, S Quandre Diggs.