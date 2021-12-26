NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals dropped their third straight game on Saturday in a loss to the red-hot Colts, and they’ve now toppled from the top of the NFC to the fifth seed. They can still clinch a playoff spot this weekend if either the Eagles, Vikings, or Saints lose, but Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t want to be limping toward the finish line for the second straight season.

“We’re looking at ourselves, looking in the mirror and trying to figure out what we have to do,” Kingsbury said via PFT. “Because right now it’s not good enough to be the team we know we can be.”

Rams

To this point, Achilles’ injuries have been a career-killer for running backs. But they also used to be the same way for defensive ends and there have been a number of players to come back from that injury to play at a high level. It’s looking increasingly likely that Rams RB Cam Akers could be a trailblazer in a similar way at running back, as he’s already returned to practice just five months after surgery.

“Each step along the way, there were moments were it was like, ‘Is this normal?'” Rams GM Les Snead said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “For whatever reason, the rehab … he just worked his ass off. He really worked and he’s got some genetic gifts. All of the sudden, he was a week ahead. Then four weeks ahead. Then a month ahead. All pretty amazing.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis and LB coach John Glenn have both cleared COVID-19 protocols and will return on Sunday. (Curtis Crabtree)