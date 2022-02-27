NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson is looking forward to helping second-year WR Rondale Moore develop his route running heading into next season.
“That’s one of the things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more,” Jefferson said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year.”
- Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com lists several potential prospects that the Cardinals should consider with the No. 23 pick in the draft, including wide receivers Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams, and George Pickens.
- At edge rusher, McManaman would like to see the team consider Travon Walker, George Karlaftis, Jermaine Johnson, and David Ojabo.
- Other options in the first round at positions of lesser need include cornerbacks Andrew Booth, Kaiir Elam, and Trent McDuffie. The team could also look at interior offensive linemen including Tyler Linderbaum, Ikem Ekwonu, and Kenyon Green.
Rams
New Rams OC Liam Coen said that he could not pass up the opportunity to join HC Sean McVay‘s staff as offensive coordinator.
“The opportunity presented by Sean and the Rams to rejoin their organization was one that my family and I just could not pass up,” Coen told BBN Tonight. “It would not have been at all possible without this year spent in Lexington with Coach Stoops, the staff/players, and of course BBN.”
Seahawks
- Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times believes that the Seahawks plan to re-sign veteran LT Duane Brown after his bounce-back season in 2021.
- Condotta also points out that there is a slim chance the team brings back veteran LB K.J. Wright after not offering him a deal last offseason.
- UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange met with all the teams at the Senior Bowl but noted he felt a particularly good vibe in his meeting with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)
