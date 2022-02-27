NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson is looking forward to helping second-year WR Rondale Moore develop his route running heading into next season.

“That’s one of the things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more,” Jefferson said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year.”

Rams

New Rams OC Liam Coen said that he could not pass up the opportunity to join HC Sean McVay‘s staff as offensive coordinator.

“The opportunity presented by Sean and the Rams to rejoin their organization was one that my family and I just could not pass up,” Coen told BBN Tonight. “It would not have been at all possible without this year spent in Lexington with Coach Stoops, the staff/players, and of course BBN.”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times believes that the Seahawks plan to re-sign veteran LT Duane Brown after his bounce-back season in 2021.

after his bounce-back season in 2021. Condotta also points out that there is a slim chance the team brings back veteran LB K.J. Wright after not offering him a deal last offseason.

after not offering him a deal last offseason. UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange met with all the teams at the Senior Bowl but noted he felt a particularly good vibe in his meeting with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)