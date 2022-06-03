NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum said that Kyler Murray is proving his maturity as an NFL quarterback.

“It’s been a maturation process like I said this entire offseason, and he’s continuing to get better and he’s continuing to mature,” Beachum said, via CardsWire. “I think when you look at somebody who you want to see progress week in and week out, year in and year out, that maturation process is really starting to take place.”

Beachum doesn’t think Murray’s leadership was ever in question.

“I think he has always had that presence. I don’t think that was ever in question,” Beachum said. “I think it’s all the intangibles that he is continuing to fine-tune.”

Rams

Rams OLB Leonard Floyd confirmed that he underwent a cleanup operation on his right ankle this offseason after sustaining the injury in last year’s training camp: “It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

confirmed that he underwent a cleanup operation on his right ankle this offseason after sustaining the injury in last year’s training camp: “It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it.” (Jourdan Rodrigue) The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue points out fifth-round RB Kyren Williams was in a walking boot and using a scooter to move around at practice on Thursday.

Seahawks

There has been speculation that the Seahawks’ organization could be for sale after the Portland Trailblazers were purchased for $2 billion given both franchises are owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust. However, Bob Condotta reports that sources close to the situation insist that the team is not for sale and there is “no indication” it will be.

Although Chair of the Seahawks Jody Allen hasn’t given many public statements since stepping into her role in 2018, Condotta writes that she has been actively engaged in team functions and attended the 2022 NFL Draft alongside HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider .

hasn’t given many public statements since stepping into her role in 2018, Condotta writes that she has been actively engaged in team functions and attended the 2022 NFL Draft alongside HC and GM . Seahawks TE Noah Fant described that OC Shane Waldron ‘s system is “very favorable” for tight ends with “down-field” concepts: “I’m excited to be in this offense. I think I can do some good things in it.” (Brady Henderson)

described that OC ‘s system is “very favorable” for tight ends with “down-field” concepts: “I’m excited to be in this offense. I think I can do some good things in it.” (Brady Henderson) Fant believes GM John Schneider and the organization picked up his fifth-year option before practicing with the team as a sign of faith in him: “He was just showing his faith in me, showing they believe in me and they want me here.” (Brady Henderson)