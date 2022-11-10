NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the communication with owner Michael Bidwill has been good and the two sit together along with DC Vance Joseph and watch film after each week.

“There’s always great communication,” Kingsbury said via Darren Urban of the team website. “We sit with Michael and watch the film, ‘VJ’ and I, every week, so he has a great understanding of what we’re trying to do and where we’re falling short. We take ownership for what we need to take ownership for and say what we’re going to do moving forward. The communication has been clear and everybody’s been great.” That revelation raised some eyebrows around the league but Joseph defended it as relatively normal.

“I’ve been about three places where that has been done in the past,” said Joseph, who was the head coach with the Broncos as well as assistant with the 49ers, Dolphins, Bengals and Texans. “That just keeps the communication clear where we are as a team.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue thinks this might be the week the Rams bring fifth-round RB Kyren Williams back into the lineup. She adds the glimpses of Williams’ workload in practices when he’s been healthy suggest the Rams want to give him the ball a lot.

Rodrigue mentions former Rams DC and current Chargers HC Brandon Staley was a big advocate for former third-round S Terrell Burgess. But a nasty ankle injury in Burgess' rookie year and Staley departing for the Chargers job combined to derail his time with the Rams before it ever really got off the ground.

Seahawks

One of the factors in the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith‘s surprising start to the season is everyone appears to be on the same page on offense. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll hinted there are a couple of things Smith is doing that previous QB Russell Wilson didn’t.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said in a radio interview. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

“When [OC] Shane [Waldron] says something to Geno, he’s not doubting it. He’s just going with it, so there’s a real immediate flow and that accelerates all the process,” Carroll added.