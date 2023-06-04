NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner is motivated this offseason, feeling that fans are already counting Arizona out this season, especially after the release of WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“Nobody believes in us, but that’s OK,” Conner said, via The Athletic’s Doug Haller. “That’s the exciting part. To prove people wrong.”

“He was our brother and will continue to be,” Conner said of Hopkins. “He’s already had a heck of a career. And wherever he goes next, he’s going to make plays for them. Wishing him the best, but somebody’s got to step up.”

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris said he wanted to see more urgency from DB Derion Kendrick this offseason, which he has delivered thus far.

“A little similar when you talk about expectations for a guy. What I want to see from Derion Kendrick is exactly what he’s given me. Urgency, he’s given me complete and absolute hustle. He’s given me some playmaking ability on the ball and off the ball. He provides great energy and juice just with his enthusiasm and his personality,” Morris said, via Rams Wire. “I’m looking forward to seeing him grow to his highest level, whatever that is. I don’t want to set a ceiling for him. I don’t want to set a bar for him. I think we don’t know yet. I’m looking forward to seeing it. You talk about these rookies and they get these opportunities to play in the National Football League very early. There’s going to be ebbs and flows and he certainly had his fair share, but again, you guys remember very shortly getting that guy in training camp and having the ability to get excited about him when Jalen was out. Seeing what him and Cobie were doing as very young players, getting (DB Robert) Rochell back into the mix is all really exciting.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll gave an update on injured first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CB Devon Witherspoon.

“Jaxon, he’s a little bit ahead of Spoon in that he’s doing a little bit more now,” Carroll told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “You saw Jaxon had full-speed reps today. These guys have been getting all of the walkthrough periods. They’re accumulating tons of plays. It’s a big part of this format for us, so those guys are really getting the learning down. I’m not worried about that at all. Spoon, he’s not quite ready to really push it. He’s had a ton of work though. Both these guys have looked great. They both have shown their awareness. First off, their awareness, their comfort with the game and understanding, they make it look right. It’s been really easy to tell that from what we’ve gotten done. But I think next week, and even tomorrow we’ll see more out of Spoon, and we’ll just keep going. If it all worked out today with Jaxon, we’re in good shape to keep adding on.”

Carroll said CB Tariq Woolen felt something in his knee and wound up having a surgery that he called a “four to six week deal.” (John Boyle)