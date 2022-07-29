NFC Notes: Cardinals, Sean McVay, Rams, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

Cardinals

Kingsbury said he'll have LB Isaiah Simmons rushing off the edge, generating pressure and playing safety this year: "We're trying to maximize what he is as a player and that's a dynamic athlete that can go tackle the football." (Weinfuss)

Kingsbury mentioned that QB Kyler Murray had some tenderness in his right wrist but "everything's good" and "he threw and threw really well today." (Josh Weinfuss)

Cardinals C Rodney Hudson was asked how close he came to retirement: "I don't know. I don't have a meter, so to speak," but Hudson added that he spent a lot of time with his family this offseason and it got him thinking more. (Josh Weinfuss)

As for WR Hollywood Brown, Kingsbury hopes he's back from his hamstring injury "next week at some point. I don't know when but that's our hope." (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

There was a lot of speculation about Rams HC Sean McVay‘s future this offseason, fueled by the lurking presence of TV networks with deep pockets and McVay’s own comments about how long he sees himself coaching. After winning the Super Bowl, however, he met with QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp, and that meeting apparently banished any possibility of McVay stepping down — this year at least.

“It was really when those guys came in, and I could see how genuine and authentic it was: ‘You can’t not do this,’” McVay said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That was when I looked them in the eye and said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ And when you tell those guys that, you know, O.K., this decision is final. I think more than anything, all the emotions that are released when you’re able to [win it all], and you’ve got other opportunities, it’s like, ‘Ooh, that’s an exciting option.’

“But when you really sit down and think about it, the things I love most about coaching, and then the biggest thing I’d say it’s the amount of people that would potentially be affected. … I love coaching. I love working with guys. I love being in the foxhole with the players and coaches. And you can’t mimic and emulate that in a media job.”

The Rams are converting 2021 fourth-round TE Jacob Harris back to wide receiver. He’s coming off a torn ACL last year but Rams WR coach Eric Yarber said the 6-6 Harris still has plenty of athleticism to succeed out wide: “That’s one of the reasons he’s here, he’s a weapon. You can’t teach speed and size.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

The Seahawks locked up WR D.K. Metcalf to a big-money extension on Thursday.

Metcalf met with reporters Friday and explained how much it means to him to stay in Seattle.

“This means a lot to me, for my future, my family’s future, my future with the Seahawks,” Metcalf said, via Seahawks.com. “It just means a lot, and it’s a blessing to get it done and behind me. I’m excited to go back to practice and rejoin the team fully.”

Metcalf said wanted to stay in Seattle all along: “It was going to be here. As much as I bluffed to John, I wanted to be here I wanted to play here.” (Bob Condotta)