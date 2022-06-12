NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that he’s taking things as they come and is trying not to put too much pressure on himself.

“I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports. “I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don’t try to play those types of games. I don’t have enough mental space to kind of process all that. It can wear on you. So for me, I just show up, try and be the best I can be.”

Wentz believes he’s learned a lot about himself from past experiences.

“You’re always trying to learn. Always trying to be a better teammate, a better friend,” Wentz said. “…Be reflective and say, ‘I missed that opportunity to make an impact on a younger guy’ or be involved with that teammate, whatever that looks like. I’m always trying to learn and build as good of relationships as I can… I’m going to make mistakes. I’ll be the first to admit it. I’m always trying to grow, be self-reflective and be a better person in every shape and form.”

Cowboys

Cowboys Football Research Analyst Adam Vonder Haar is leaving the organization to accept a position with Sumer Sports, which is an analytics startup by former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff. (Seth Walder)

Giants

Giants DT Justin Ellis is new to the team but is entering his fourth year under new Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale.

“I’m excited. I feel like if I do the right things and I take the coaching it’ll be a big year for me,” Ellis told Ed Valentine of Big Blue View. “All coordinators have the things that they do. I really like you just never know how we’re going to attack you (as an offense), I just like the aggressiveness of the defense. I like how we dictate to the offense what we want to do.”

Giants DL coach Andre Patterson is looking forward to having Ellis as his starting nose tackle.

“Jelly’s been in this league for a long time. He’s been a good player in this league, and now I’ve just totally revamped his game,” Patterson said. “He looks like a totally different guy right now.”

“I feel different. I feel like I’m recognizing how to transition from being a run player — a lot of time when you get in a game and you’re a run guy you’ve gotta play the run first,” Ellis added.