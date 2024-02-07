NFC Notes: Chase Young, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Chase Young feels there’s no way to prepare for how his career has played out thus far due to the injuries he’s sustained.

“I feel like nobody envisions themselves getting hurt or bad things happening in their life,” Young said, via Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. “But we all know it’s a part of life. It all matters how you respond to adversity.”

Young suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and there were complications with his surgery including grafting his left patellar tendon to repair his knee. He thinks injuries are a part of the game.

“It’s a part of life, man. Part of the game,” Young said. “You’re going to have those. It’s all how you respond.”

Rams

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Hall of Fame QB Steve Young who is an unofficial advisor and mentor for fellow former BYU star and Jets QB Zach Wilson, says the Rams would make the most sense as a trade destination for Wilson this offseason. Rams OC Mike LaFleur held the same job in New York and Young says Wilson needs to find a quarterback-friendly environment to resuscitate his career.

“Go with Sean McVay, follow Stafford and just sit there and watch the magic, and see if you can pick it up,” Young said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “If you can, you can be one of the best because you have the talent for it.”

Jonathan Jones reports that the Rams interviewed former Packers defensive pass game coordinator Greg Williams for their ILB coach position.

Seahawks

Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks are hiring Packers assistant Kirk Olivadotti as their LB coach.