NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy blamed the penalties for the team’s loss to the Packers, despite passing on a 53-yard field goal for the game-winning touchdown.

“We were right on the line for the field goal,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “Hey, to be honest with you, I felt we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I’m fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn’t convert.”

“I thought we were in total control in overtime,” McCarthy added. “Obviously the penalties and the things, very, very, very frustrated. But you have to overcome those things. This group, this group of men, they have it. But just disappointed for them.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and the team wanted to help McCarthy get a win against his former franchise but they were unable to get the job done.

“Obviously we wanted to get it for Mike,” Prescott said. “And it sucks we didn’t. That’s that. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. There’s nothing else to add. We wanted to get it to Mike but more importantly, we wanted to lay another brick on where we’re going and we didn’t do that. So we’re going to stick together and find a way to make this team better moving forward.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has been dealing with a shoulder injury and also needed his ankle taped after stepping on the ankle of another player: “I’m fine. For real. I felt like I was still running. At the end of the day, just got to be accountable.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

The Giants and RB Saquon Barkley have discussed a potential long-term extension in recent weeks, but Barkley says he’s focused on the remainder of the season.

“We got into a little bit of conversation,” Barkley said, via GiantsWire.com. “At the end of the day, I put that in the past. That was the bye week. Obviously, we weren’t able to come to an agreement during the bye week and my mindset is just focus on the rest of the season. Next week going against Detroit and knowing when that opportunity comes up again, focus on it then.”

“I’m just happy that we were able to at least have a conversation,” he added. “I know how they feel about me. They spoke very highly of me, but like I said we weren’t able to get anything done during the Bye Week and I agree with Joe, just lock it up and worry for the rest of the season and make sure no distractions come out of it.”

Barkley did, however, say that he wants to finish out his career in New York.

“I think I’ve kind of been vocal before contracts were even brought up, about how I feel about this place. What I want my legacy to be in this place and I want to be Giant for life,” Barkley said. “Like I said, I’ve been vocal about that so if the conversation gets brought up again, we’ll go from there.”