NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Chase Young is yet to meet with Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL injury which will determine if he is cleared to play. The meeting will be later this week
- Commanders CB William Jackson III denied media reports that he wants to be traded. (John Keim)
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team will reach a decision about placing QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve later in the week. (JP Finlay)
- Rivera says he never considered starting fifth-round QB Sam Howell over QB Taylor Heinicke, as Howell is still learning: “The focus is Taylor, it’s still early in the year…Don’t want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career…Sam is still learning” (Finlay)
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided an injury update on Cowboys LT Tyron Smith: “I don’t have a game in mind but his progress is notable. His work is intense. It’ll be closer to the end of the year, but there’s gonna be a lot of football (from Tyron Smith this season).” (Jon Machota)
Packers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Packers WR Randall Cobb initially thought he had a fractured ankle, which was later revealed to be a sprain that will keep him out for two to four weeks.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked if he was surprised to hear QB Aaron Rodgers wanted to simplify the offense: “I don’t know what that means.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur is hopeful the team can get WR Sammy Watkins back to practice soon: “We’re hopeful we can maybe open that (practice) window.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- LaFleur also added Cobb will miss time, but avoided serious injury: “It’s not gonna be a one-week deal or anything like that. I think he’s gonna miss some time but he avoided a serious injury.”
- LaFleur said OC Adam Stenavich is spending a good deal of time with the offensive line but he didn’t rule out asking him to do more given his experience coaching those positions. (Tom Silverstein)
- LaFleur said the team’s offensive line collective performance was one of the worst during his tenure as the team’s head coach: “We definitely have to look at what we’re doing in that regard because it hasn’t been up to the level that we’ve been accustomed to over my tenure here. We haven’t performed that poorly in a game up to this point.” (Wood)
