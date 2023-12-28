NFC Notes: Chase Young, Jamal Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Chase Young has downplayed his return to Washington this week, calling it “just another game.” But his former Washington teammates know better and are expecting Young to be highly motivated to show out against the team that trade him earlier this season and leaked that it could be addition by subtraction.

“He’s going to be excited for every game he plays,” Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “That’s the kind of energy he brings to a team. He’s going to be super juiced up to be back home and playing against his former team.”

Rams

The Rams have punched way above their weight class for most of the season on defense, and starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon has been one of the reasons why. He was acquired in June for a cheap deal after being cut by the Steelers, and he’s provided a much-needed element of size to Los Angeles’ secondary.

“He’s such a good fit. I think the heartbeat of pro scouting is really being dialed in on your own team, your own ecosystem of what kind of human beings work in here, what kind of players work,” Rams pro scouting exec John McKay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “What works for our coaches, what do they want? When you have that kind of understanding, it makes bringing in players a lot easier. … Ahkello has been all of that, and then more.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Jamal Adams was limited as he returned to practice on Wednesday.

“He was in walkthrough also, bouncing around,” Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said, via PFT. “It’s the first time in a while we got a chance to get him out. He’s had a good break, and we’ll see what that means. I can’t conclude anything about that, but I’m happy for him. I know he’s pumped up to be back out there.”

Carroll didn’t commit to Adams starting once he returns.

“We’ll see. You’ll have to wait and see on that,” Carroll said.