NFC Notes: Chase Young, Michael Thomas, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, the Buccaneers’ deal with QB Baker Mayfield has up to $2.5 million per year in playoff incentives.
- Mayfield can earn $500k for a first-round bye or a wildcard win, $750k for winning in the divisional round, $500k for winning the conference championship and $750k for winning the Super Bowl. (Auman)
- Auman notes he can also earn $500k for each of the stat categories if he either finishes top 10 in the NFL or top five in the NFC: passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, yards per pass or completion percentage.
- Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (David Edwards)
- The Buccaneers announced they hired former Falcons TEs coach Justin Peelle to the same position in Tampa Bay.
Falcons
- The Falcons will have a private workout with Georgia State OT Travis Glover. (Tony Pauline)
- The Falcons met with Toledo LB Dallas Gant before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II met with the Falcons before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Saints
- Jonathan Jones reports Saints DE Chase Young‘s one-year, $13 million contract includes a $1.86 million signing bonus, a base value of $2.7 million, $450,000 in workout bonuses, and $7.99 million through per-game roster bonuses.
- Young said the scans of his neck injury made it difficult to find a suitor for him this offseason and was struggling to get clearance on a physical. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery on the issue on Thursday, per Albert Breer.
- Young mentioned the neck injury he’s dealing with was initially found when he suffered a stinger in the Commanders’ preseason game with the Browns last year.
- Breer notes the idea behind Young’s one-year deal with $7.99 million in bonuses was to give him a 3-5 month rehab from surgery and potentially earn his money back through incentives.
- Breer adds Young’s bonuses are completely based on him getting cleared to play and his neck conditions played a factor in his trade market last year given the Bears were uncomfortable with his neck injury.
- Saints S Johnathan Abram said he talked to a few other teams as an unrestricted free agent but felt re-signing with New Orleans was his priority, via John Hendrix.
- Misdemeanor criminal charges against Saints’ free-agent WR Michael Thomas were dismissed on Wednesday by the Kenner City Attorney’s Office due to lack of evidence, via Michelle Hunter of Nola.com.
- Hunter notes Thomas was arrested on November 10 outside of his home for simple battery and criminal mischief after authorities indicated he allegedly shoved a construction contractor and threw a brick at his vehicle.
- Texas LB Jaylan Ford met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
