NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Vibes can be overrated when it comes to assessing how NFL teams are doing, as sometimes it just comes down to whether you’re winning or not. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were an interesting case study in contrasting vibes in the win over the Eagles on Monday. They looked loose and confident in contrast to an Eagles team that was playing tight and that couldn’t stop missing tackles, a point that was made abundantly by the broadcast. The Bucs also looked far freer than they did at this time last year when they made the playoffs, but looked miserable the whole year.

“That’s the energy that we’re having,” Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Last year, we were playing really tight. I think that it showed. I think that this year, guys are playing free. Especially the last month, guys have been playing much more freely and just trying to have a good time. This game is such a special game. You don’t really know how much time you have in it. Go out there and let’s enjoy this s—.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said they are letting Baker Mayfield “be Baker” and never put too much weight on his shoulders like earlier in his career with the Browns: “Well he didn’t come in here as the No. 1 pick, expecting to carry the team, with all the expectations on his shoulders. We just asked him to drive the car,” via Jenna Laine.

In an article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about what’s next for Broncos QB Russell Wilson , league sources identified the Falcons as a potential fit in 2024, as Atlanta is viewed as just a quarterback away from contending and could pursue a veteran.

Wilson is expected to be cut by the Broncos this offseason and be free to sign with any team for the minimum, as Denver still owes him $39 million.

Wilson’s numbers were far better in 2023 than in 2022 and he has some believers in other teams who think he can still be productive. One AFC executive told Fowler: “He actually played well during their midseason winning streak. He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”

However, another thought Wilson was more limited, even if still functional in the right environment: “Physically Russ is declining as his deep ball, mobility and overall accuracy are fading. I think his career arc is unique because he’s basically an older version of his younger self in Seattle. He needs a strong running game and defense once again to be a serviceable starter.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers will interview Saints VP/assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their general manager vacancy.

for their general manager vacancy. UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Saints among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)