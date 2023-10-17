NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Per Matt Maiocco, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey‘s injury is just an issue of pain tolerance. The idea is that McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, and LT Trent Williams could be available for Monday night against the Vikings.

Rams

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams RB Kyren Williams’ MRI revealed an ankle sprain that could cause him to miss Week 7. Meanwhile, Rams RB Ronnie Rivers has a Grade 3 PCL sprain and will likely be placed on injured reserve as he could miss four to five weeks.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll commented on how well the team’s defense played against the Bengals, despite the loss. Players such as LB Jordyn Brooks, S Julian Love, and S Jamal Adams weighed in on what the team is able to do going forward.

“The guys played about as good as they could play on the defensive side of the ball,” Carroll said after the loss, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“We just got a lot of good football players, bro,” Brooks said of the defense. “We’re finally figuring out how to jell together and feeling confident. I think that’s what it is. We started off a little slow, but we settled down, and I feel like we finished the game right.”

“We were pretty effective when all of us were on the field,” Love added. “It’s different, for sure. Last year, I didn’t leave the field too much at the beginning of the season. But I understand that my goal is for us to be winning games, and to win games, Jamal needs to be on the field.”

“I feel like we’re just getting started,” Adams concluded. “Having everybody out there, that’s the key. Just flowing and understanding where everybody’s going to be. Communication-wise, playing as one. But the sky is the limit.”