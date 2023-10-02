NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams and HC Kyle Shanahan both believe that this could be the year when RB Christian McCaffrey is named the NFL MVP.

“Hey, all them streaks come to an end eventually, right?” Williams said, via ESPN. “This might be the year. I can see it. It’s a pleasant surprise every Sunday. He just never ceases to amaze me, hurdling a safety, standing on your feet, getting a (TD). It’s just impressive.”

“I’m not sure on the whole rest of the league right now but I thought he played like [an MVP] last year when he was here,” Shanahan added. “Christian’s so awesome, he helps us win every time he’s out there, but when you’ve got a guy who can do everything, you can always have unbelievable stats, but he shares that with a lot of other guys and we do whatever it takes to win. So, that’s to me the thing that would make it the hardest for him, just stats and just how it works out.”

Williams was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness stemming from Week 3.

Cardinals

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he suffered a hip injury during Sunday’s game, but it’s nothing that will keep him out of the lineup.

“Oh, you don’t have to worry about that,” Stafford said, per Stu Jackson. “I’ll be out there.”

Seahawks

From Week 3, Seahawks S Julian Love was fined $21,833 for unnecessary roughness, WR D.K. Metcalf was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness, and DB Teez Tabor was fined $6,000 for unnecessary roughness.