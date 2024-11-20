NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

In his second game back from injury, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey totaled 106 yards but wasn’t pleased with his performance in the loss. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan believes McCaffrey had a great game and didn’t think he had any opportunities for an explosive play.

“I think Christian’s doing a good job,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone.com. “I didn’t think he had any opportunity for some big ones. They kept him contained pretty good, especially in their two shell defenses, so there might have been one run he left a little bit out there. But I don’t think I’ve ever said that there isn’t a run that you left a little bit out there in a game. But I think Christian’s doing a good job.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said moving into the top 10 of touchdown passes of all time is a “humbling” feeling.

“[M]oving up the list, it’s humbling,” Stafford said, via PFT. “It is every week, obviously, if something happens. It’s a really cool thing to be a part of. I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation for the guys that came before me and really the guys that are coming after me. So, just a humbling thing.”

The Seahawks got a huge divisional win over the 49ers in Week 11 thanks to QB Geno Smith‘s go-ahead rushing touchdown. Smith credited the leadership in the locker room and on the coaching staff for instilling the goals and values that can propel this team to a run.

“We got the type of team and the type of guys on this team where no one doubts anything,” Smith said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “No one is second-guessing anything or looking around trying to figure out what’s going on. The leadership on this team, we know what direction we’re going in. We don’t always get the perfect results. Sometimes it’s like that in this league. But no one here bats an eye.”

“It’s a reflection of the leadership on this team. Everyone completely bought in, buying into one another. It really shows when tough times happen.”