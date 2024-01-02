NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean McVay, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on RB Christian McCaffrey ‘s calf injury: “We think he’ll be all right. I don’t know if he would have been able to go next week or not, but we’ll find out more tomorrow. But he was moving around all right on the sideline. Hoping it’s not too bad, but we won’t know until tomorrow.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Shanahan later said that McCaffrey will miss Week 18 due to a mild calf strain. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said rookie WR Michael Wilson scoring was a “booster” for him.

“He was really excited about it on the sideline after he scored,” Murray said, via Cards Wire. “Just to trust him and show him the cut, you know, show him that I got him no matter what.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said during a recent media appearance that he plans on returning to the team next season. McVay is currently six wins short of the franchise record by a head coach. (Andrew Siciliano)