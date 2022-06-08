NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Dalton Schultz, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew believes sixth-round DB Percy Butler can be a solid contributor to the team for years to come.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Mayhew said, via Commanders Wire. “We saw enough flashes of him playing last year that we feel he’s a guy who can develop into a really good player for us.”

Veteran DB Bobby McCain noted Butler is extremely coachable, and doesn’t often make the same mistakes twice.

“He doesn’t make the same mistakes twice,” McCain said. “And I told him, ‘You need to keep doing that,’ because in this league, if you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you’ll be successful.”

Cowboys

The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes he gets the sense the Cowboys are just fine letting TE Dalton Schultz play out this season on the franchise tag.

Machota thinks Cowboys veteran CB Anthony Brown will enter training camp with a decent lead over youngsters Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright for the No. 2 job.

Machota mentions Cowboys DL Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston, as well as LB Jabril Cox, as young players Dallas looks to be counting on to play bigger roles in 2022.

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton has impressed HC Brian Daboll as he continues to make big plays in practice.

“He’s been dependable,” Daboll said via Giants Wire. “He’s known what to do. He doesn’t talk a whole lot. Pretty quiet guy but a pro. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, how he handles his business both on and off the field. He’s done a good job.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes, however, that Slayton has not been consistently running with the first team during OTAs and has continued to struggle with drops. He thinks he could be a sneaky cut candidate this preseason, especially with the cap savings.

Giants WR Richie James is the beneficiary to watch if Slayton loses his roster spot, per Duggan.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ACL) said that he's feeling healthier this offseason and able to trust his knee's stability again: "I feel a lot better than I felt at this point last year. My body feels good. I'm trusting my knee again." (Ralph Vacchiano)

The Giants tried out TE Jaeden Graham during their minicamp on Tuesday. (Art Stapleton)