NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner said the team loved first-round WR Jahan Dotson for his ability to play bigger than his listed size, and his ability to go up and grab contested balls, versus catching with his body.

“Very early in the process, Jahan is someone we targeted. Someone we would really like having on our team. Started all 32 games at Penn State. Was always “the guy,” Turner said, via Hogshaven.com. “People talk about his size, 5’ 11”, 178 lbs. Has really good body control, really good catch radius, and great ball skills. A hands catcher. Able to play a lot bigger than his size. Easy person to throw to. If you look at his games against Ohio State, one of the better teams, he had close to 290 yards against them. I’m pretty sure they were trying to stop him. Versatile. Great person. He’s available, 32 straight games is big. Exciting to add a player like that to an up and coming group.“

Turner expects big jumps from WR Curtis Samuel and WR Dyami Brown in their second years in Washington, and says that they’ve overall, he’s happy with the talent around the quarterback position.

“Curtis has been really good in the offseason program so far. He’s excited. He’s got the weight of that injury off his back, and it’s not nagging him. Dyami was a rookie last year, and it’s hard to come into this league right away, and I think with a year under his belt, he made some plays later in the season. I think he’s ready to take that next step too. We’re welcoming competition in the group. Guys are going to be fighting to get touches, and that’s what you want.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has a strong statistical case to ask for the exact same deal the Eagles gave WR A.J. Brown at $25 million a year.

Cowboys

Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, Texas, tweeted that the city deserves an NFL expansion team despite already having the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson believes that the team can support two NFL franchises.

“We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2,” Johnson tweeted, via Pro Football Talk. “So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer. But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen? I’m not so sure and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit. I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!”

“Jerry Jones owns the crown jewel of the NFL,” Johnson tweeted. “I don’t think the Lakers or Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the Clippers or Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!”

Eagles

Getting former Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in the third round was a surprise for all parties involved. Dean had some buzz as a potential first-round pick but ended up sliding due to a variety of reasons, including his size, lack of testing times during the pre-draft history and injury concerns, including a shoulder injury that some teams apparently thought he needed surgery for. The Eagles weren’t one of them, though, and Dean will be on the field for their rookie minicamp with a little extra chip on that shoulder.

“It’s definitely something that will stick with me,” Dean said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s not my primary or secondary source of motivation — or my tertiary. But it’s definitely something that will stick with me throughout my playing career.”

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt believes the Eagles and Commanders are two teams to watch to sign former Giants CB James Bradberry .

. Broncos assistant pro scouting director Jordon Dizon is leaving to become a national scout for the Eagles. (Mike Klis)