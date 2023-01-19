NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes the following Commanders’ assistant coaches will take part in the 2023 Senior Bowl: assistant ST coach Ben Jacobs, assistant DL coach Ryan Kerrigan, assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton, and assistant RB coach Jennifer King.

Cowboys

Regarding Cowboys K Brett Maher missing four extra-point attempts in the Wild Card game, ST coordinator John Fassel thinks the kicker can overcome the “yips.”

“I believe in the hot hand, and I believe in the yips, absolutely,” Fassel said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “And you know, you wonder sometimes how you get into the yips, and you wonder sometimes how you get back into the hot hand. I think it’s keep stepping up to the line and shooting that thing. We missed a couple of free throws [Monday] … He had a hot hand. Let’s face it, he only missed [six] kicks all season. The yips happen, so I expect a hot hand coming up.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said that they are focused on getting Maher ready for their next game.

“I think the biggest thing is just to make sure you got a good plan with Brett moving forward. Just make sure he’s ready.”

Fassel added that they addressed Maher on his troublesome game and are helping him get past it.

“I think the biggest thing for us is not to pretend like it didn’t happen and kind of move on,” Fassel said. “We addressed it from kind of what happened mentally and physically.”

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale was excited about getting an interview with the Colts to potentially become the team’s next head coach.

“I’m not going to give you any coach speak,” Martindale said, via Giants Wire. “It’s an honor.”

Martindale reiterated that the Giants are not a stepping stone for his next destination.

“When I came here as a Giant it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

Martindale plans to interview with Indianapolis if the job is still available, but if not, he’s happy with where he’s at.

“That’s the same thing I did three years ago and that’s how I met Mr. Mara the first time,” Martindale said. “I sat down with him and after that time on, I felt like he was a mentor and a friend. You’re talking about one of the titans of the league. And you’re working here, like I said, the greatest city and the greatest city in the world. It’s not a slam-dunk anywhere. You just weigh your options and make a decision.”