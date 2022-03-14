NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that he’s excited to get to Washington and be a part of the team’s rich history.
“I’m looking forward to getting to Washington,” Wentz said, via PFT. “This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!”
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Ed Werder notes there are at least six teams that have shown an interest in Cowboys RT La’el Collins, adding that there is a chance he could still be released.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are re-signing LS Jake McQuade to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum.
- ESPN’s Todd Archer has a breakdown of Cowboys WR Michael Gallup‘s five-year, $57.5 million deal. Gallup received a $10 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $2 million, $11 million, $8.5 million, $10.5 million and $10.5 million.
- Gallup’s 2022 and 2023 salaries are guaranteed and $4 million of his 2024 salary is guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. In total, Gallup has $23 million in guarantees at signing.
- He can also make $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses, as well as $1.25 million in escalators for the final two seasons provided he catches at least 70 passes and the Cowboys make the playoffs and 1,100 yards and the Cowboys make the playoffs, totaling $2.5 million.
Eagles
- The Eagles are one of two “dark horse” teams to sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Jordan Schultz. Philly believes that Smith-Schuster can be an excellent complementary piece to WR DeVonta Smith.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reports the Giants are in search of a mobile veteran free-agent quarterback as a backup such as Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, or Marcus Mariota.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s decision came down to the Steelers and the Giants, but he chose Pittsburgh due to his chance to become the starter.
- PFN’s Mike Kaye reports the Giants are also in the market for a returner as new GM Joe Schoen wants to prioritize special teams.
- The Giants are not expected to tender restricted free agents FB Cullen Gillaspia, S Steven Parker, or S Josh Kalu with the lowest tender amount sitting at $2.433 million. (Ralph Vacchiano)
