NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that he’s excited to get to Washington and be a part of the team’s rich history.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Washington,” Wentz said, via PFT. “This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!”

Cowboys

ESPN's Ed Werder notes there are at least six teams that have shown an interest in Cowboys RT La'el Collins, adding that there is a chance he could still be released.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that t he Cowboys are re-signing LS Jake McQuade to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum.

ESPN’s Todd Archer has a breakdown of Cowboys WR Michael Gallup ‘s five-year, $57.5 million deal. Gallup received a $10 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $2 million, $11 million, $8.5 million, $10.5 million and $10.5 million.

‘s five-year, $57.5 million deal. Gallup received a $10 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $2 million, $11 million, $8.5 million, $10.5 million and $10.5 million. Gallup’s 2022 and 2023 salaries are guaranteed and $4 million of his 2024 salary is guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. In total, Gallup has $23 million in guarantees at signing.

He can also make $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses, as well as $1.25 million in escalators for the final two seasons provided he catches at least 70 passes and the Cowboys make the playoffs and 1,100 yards and the Cowboys make the playoffs, totaling $2.5 million.

Eagles

The Eagles are one of two “dark horse” teams to sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Jordan Schultz. Philly believes that Smith-Schuster can be an excellent complementary piece to WR DeVonta Smith.

Giants