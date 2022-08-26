NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Per the Athletic’s Ben Standig, Commanders WR Dax Milne has a great shot at making the final roster: Commanders HC Ron Rivera said of Milne: “A guy that’s really shined, but we have always felt good about him, is Dax Milne. I think Dax has played very well in both preseason games and has flashed in a lot of ways and has gotten our attention.”
- Standig writes DE Casey Toohill‘s roster spot is safe, while William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney are making a case to also be included on the roster. It helps that Standig expects Washington to keep 10 defensive linemen.
- On the offensive line, Standig thinks seventh-round OL Chris Paul and C Keith Ismael are competing for the last spot, although Ismael has missed time to injury which won’t help him.
- He also thinks the team will go light on linebackers initially and look to bolster the position after cutdowns around the league.
- Rivera has RB Antonio Gibson penciled in as the return man, but wants to let the competition continue to play out: “I think you still need to see some more stuff, but you know, I think he is. I do. I think he’s done a nice job.” (Standig)
Cowboys
- Veteran C J.C. Tretter told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt he had a list of about seven teams he wanted to sign with, headlined by the Panthers, Cowboys and Vikings. Carolina hired his former OL coach James Campen, Tretter thought it’d be fun to play his final season in Dallas, and he grew up rooting for the Vikings.
- However, none of the teams on his list reciprocated his interest, and Tretter adds the Vikings didn’t even return his agent’s call.
- Tretter said his salary request was “not at a vet minimum” but still “well below the value I bring.” He also added he was healthy and ready from that perspective, plus no team even requested a physical or MRI.
- Retired Rams OT Andrew Whitworth clarified that the Cowboys have not reached out to him and he’s not interested in coming out of retirement.
- SI.com’s John Shipley, citing sources, says Jaguars OT Walker Little would be high on the Cowboys’ list of external solutions at tackle if they go that way. However, he’s doubtful Jacksonville would be willing to trade Little.
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore said rookie OL Tyler Smith is a candidate to replace OT Tyron Smith at left tackle: “That’s certainly an option. It’s something we’ll have to make a decision rather quick here on just how we want to play this thing out.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Smith said he’s ready to step into whatever role the team asks of him: “I was ready as soon as I walked through the door. I knew as soon as soon I put my name on that piece of paper I would be held to a certain standard. I would be required to give certain parts of myself to it.” (Gehlken)
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says with all of the injuries and camp developments, Giants second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson might already be the team’s top receiver and HC Brian Daboll has a role similar to what Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie had last year for the Bills.
- PFN’s Mike Kaye lists the Giants as a potential trade fit for Jets WR Denzel Mims, although he points out the public trade request from Mims’ agent might actually hurt his client’s market.
- Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari escaped a major injury after results from his MRI revealed “nothing serious.” (Ian Rapoport)
- Daboll told reporters on Friday Ojulari would be day-to-day, but he didn’t know about his status for Week 1. (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants OC Mike Kafka will call the plays on offense in the preseason finale and the team will make a final decision on the playcaller the week leading up to the season opener. (Dan Salomone)
- Daboll says Giants G Shane Lemieux (foot) probably won’t be back “anytime soon.” (Pat Leonard)
