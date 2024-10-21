Giants HC Brian Daboll Says Daniel Jones Remains Starting Quarterback

Giants HC Brian Daboll reaffirmed to reporters on Monday that he is sticking with QB Daniel Jones as the starter, per Jonathan Jones.

“He gives us the best chance [to win],” Daboll said. He added, via Jordan Raanan, that there would be no change in practice reps this week.

Jones was benched for mop-up duty in New York’s loss to the Eagles in Week 7 but backup QB Drew Lock struggled just as much as Jones did.

After the game, Daboll said Jones was still the starter going forward and the benching was not indicative of any further change.

Still, Jones entered the season on thin ice after New York openly pursued alternatives, particularly in the draft, this offseason. Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for next season that could become a factor in New York’s decision-making process if the Giants continue to struggle.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Giants and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 50 rush attempts for 184 yards.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.