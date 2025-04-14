Giants Hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders For Private Workout

The New York Giants are hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a private workout on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick this year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be a top-5 pick or possibly slide back into the mid to late portion of round one.

Pelissero added that New York has done extensive research on Sanders during the pre-draft process. They’re in desperate need of a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

He’s generated the most polarizing opinions of just about any prospect in this year’s class.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders as the news is available.