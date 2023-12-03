NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen after the team’s big loss to the Dolphins on Sunday: “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years. I’m tired of trying to build character. My character has been built up enough. I’m trying to win…There’s only so much growth and development you can do before you go out there to perform.” ( John Keim

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Sam Williams was fined $7,859 for unnecessary roughness.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen credits RB Saquon Barkley for helping keep the team’s locker room intact through the down season with his leadership.

“Saquon, I mean, he’s a captain. He comes to work every day. I know there were some questions a couple of weeks ago about still coming to work and the longevity and the tread on the tires and all that stuff,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “He comes to work every day. He does everything we ask. He’s a great teammate. He’s a captain. Big reason, as you’re going through adversity, I think he’s a big part of keeping the locker room together. I respect Saquon a lot and the way he’s handled himself through this entire process, and I have a lot of respect for Saquon.”

Giants LB Carter Coughlin was fined $5,764 for unnecessary roughness and S

Xavier McKinney was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.