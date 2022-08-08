NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Tyrod Taylor

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the difference between K Joey Slye‘s time with the Panthers and the Commanders has gone from “I hope he makes it” to “I know he’ll make it.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys recently signed LB Anthony Barr said elected to join Dallas due to his history with senior defensive assistant George Edwards and because they are a contending team.

“We had some good success,” said Barr, via Michael Gehlken. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about [defensive coordinator Dan Quinn], how he operates, and I think Dallas is a contender. I want to be on a team that I felt had a chance to win. I want an opportunity to play, play at a high level, and I’m excited to be here.”

Barr added he hopes to help second-year LB Micah Parsons develop.

“I’m just trying to continue to help on Micah’s game and allow him to be the best player he can be,” Barr said. “Obviously, he had a great a start last year, pretty amazing what he was able to accomplish, and I think he could just continue to elevate and take it to the next level. I’m hoping to be able to be a tool, a resource to him and also learn from him, learn from all the guys. Come in humble and ready to learn and ready to help.”

Giants

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor didn’t have any hard feelings about being traded by the Bills when under former Bills assistant GM and new Giants GM Joe Schoen.

“That’s the NFL: More times than not, it’s a business,” Taylor said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I don’t hold any grudges. I know what I’m capable of doing in any setting, and I think I’ve proved that every time I’ve had a chance to play.”

Although Taylor is slated to backup Daniel Jones, the veteran quarterback said he is always preparing himself to start.

“My job is to prepare like a starter every day,” Taylor said. “That’s not everybody, but it’s the mindset for me, and I know it keeps me in a competitive state of mind. Also, it builds trust within your teammates. If there is no drop-off from the first, second and third group, the better our team is.”

Taylor praised Jones’ ability as a leader and reiterated that they have a strong quarterbacks group.

“Much respect for Daniel,” Taylor said. “The way he approaches his job and the way he leads. I think just the quarterback room as a whole, we all bring out the best in one another. Whether it’s in competitions, whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s on the field [when] we tally up who has the best throws for the day. If you see our board of tallies, it can get crazy.”