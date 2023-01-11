NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that their offense did not “live up” to his expectations and felt they needed a “fresh start” at offensive coordinator, which is why he decided to fire OC Scott Turner after three seasons.

“Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position going into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization.”

Rivera said that took into account players’ reviews in their exit interviews.

“I take into account everything that I get, not just from players but from coaches themselves, from what I look at, what I observe on the field, on the tape,” said Rivera.

Cowboys

The turnover issues for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott continued as well, as he ended the season on a seven-game streak with at least one interception. Some of them haven’t been his fault, but on Sunday he had one pass that should have been a pick-six by Commanders CB Kendall Fuller, then was pick-sixed the very next play by Fuller. Given the way last season abruptly ended for the Cowboys, it seems like cause for concern. But Prescott is resolute that Dallas will bounce back.

“No, this one won’t linger,” Prescott said via ESPN. “Yeah, I mean, it’s easy to go back and look at our body of work and what we’ve done, especially with this not anywhere in those past 16 games. So when you have a performance like this, whatever it was, whatever the reason may be, we’ve got to individually look at it, take accountability, learn from it and then understand when the plane touches down we’re on to Tampa. We know who they are. Played them twice these last two years, and it’s going to be a good one.”

By playing in 65 percent of the snaps and making the playoffs, Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch earned a $300,000 incentive, as did Dorance Armstrong who earned an additional $250,000 with eight or more sacks and a playoff appearance. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Both Eagles OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon have been popular requests for head coaching interviews this offseason and it’s quite possible Philadelphia will lose one, if not both, in the coming weeks. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says that’s just a part of being successful you have to be prepared for and he already has backup plans in mind to replace them.

“That is a very important part of being a head coach, is who you replace guys with,” Sirianni said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “You’re hoping that you have success. You’re hoping you lose guys for the benefit of them and their career and their family. … It’s the same scenario here. Of course, I want to keep these guys, they’re great coordinators, but in the event that I lose them, I have an idea of what I want to do at both spots. The answer is sometimes, yes, it’s in the building, sometimes it’s outside of the building. But I feel like we have a lot of good options, and I feel like we have a lot of good options in the building that we’d be excited about if that were to happen.”

Berman lists Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo as potential replacements for Steichen. Secondary coach Dennard Wilson and LB coach Nick Rallis are internal candidates to replace Gannon.