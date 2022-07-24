NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Antonio Gandy-Golden is up in weight from 218 to 230 pounds, in an attempt to reach 245 pounds in order to switch from receiver to tight end.

“I want to gain size but not fat,” Gandy-Golden said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I’ve only ever played receiver since I started football. It’s been cool, but it’s been a lot of hard work. It’s all about being able to adapt in this league to last longer. When they asked me, it confirmed they have the confidence in me to be able to do that.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Devon Allen has been away from football for five years as a three-time U.S. National Champion and two-time Olympian in track. He now rejoins the Eagles after being disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles finals after reacting too quickly to the starting gun by 0.001 at the World Championships.

“Usually if you look at all of my reaction times I’m probably in the top 1-5 percent of all sprinters at every competition I’m at, and so usually I’m just a quick reactor to the gun,” Allen explained, via NFL.com. “And then this week obviously it’s a huge competition for me, world championships in Eugene, Oregon, I’m probably going to react a little bit more quickly than normal. So, it’s really unfortunate that that’s the rule. I mean, I understand the rule, and it’s in place so there are no false starts, but do not have a little leeway for margin of error or anything that goes on for a thousandth of a second is a little frustrating because I didn’t get the chance to compete.” “Yeah, it would have been nice to win the world championships, but as I’ve said, it’s one of those things where it’s frustrating that it happened,” Allen added. “But it happened already and I can’t dwell on it too much because I’ve got some work to do a week from now. I think the good thing is I haven’t been getting beat up in the NFL for six years, and the good thing is I’m probably the fastest and most athletic I’ve been in my entire career. I’m much faster than I was in college, which was my strong suit when I did play in college, so overall it’s a good thing.” Allen is 27 years old and recently signed a three-year deal with the Eagles, yet has no idea what his role will be with the team. “The hard thing is now getting back into an NFL system and actually playing football. But I’ve played football my whole life, so I think it should be pretty easy to get back into the swing of it. I’m not really exactly sure yet,” Allen said. “Obviously my skill set is to stretch the field on offense, and then on special teams I plan to do as much as I can in the return game, kick returns, punt returns, and then on the other side of the ball in terms of special teams running down as gunner and making tackles as well. So we’ll see how my role develops. As I get more comfortable on the field I expect to have more and more of a role on the team, but my goal is just to go and help the Eagles win football games, so whatever that takes is what I’ll do.”

Giants

New Giants GM Joe Schoen inherited a tough cap situation this year, which ultimately hampered his ability to reshape the team’s roster.

“Could we have done better? Yeah, if we had $40 million in cap space, yeah,” Schoen told the New York Post. “With what we had, I think we executed a plan. We were able to upgrade the roster with the resources we had.”