NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Panthers

Commanders

The Commanders are meeting Michigan TE Joel Honigford for a private workout this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

Giants DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches was introduced to the media with his new team and told everyone that he prefers to be called “Nacho”.

“I’m just bringing a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of excitement, a whole lot of teamwork, just hard work and effort,” Nacho said, via GiantsWire.com. “My personality is my personality. Everything I do, I work hard for. It’s just understanding how much this game means to me and how much it gives back to me. I just try to give it all I’ve got, and I don’t know how to really wear my emotions or my feelings. But it just comes out on my sleeves, and the way I talk, it’s just me.”

Nacho told reporters that he is excited to play on a strong defensive line that includes players like Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence.

“Man, I respect their game. Those are some dogs right there. I just feel like coming here to help and contribute, bringing some great things. Stopping the run is what I do. I do that in my sleep. I just want to help those guys in that aspect. Anything I can do to help them, take the load off them, that’s what I’m here for,” Nunez-Roches said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of a cause and not a part of a problem. I saw where the organization was at and the things they could do and the potential that was there. So, I was like, ‘Man, I feel like I could be one of those factors that take it to the next level.’ I’ve always wanted to be a part of that. I never liked going to all those ‘dream teams.’ I want to be part of the culture, a part of the change, a part of the shift. That was one of the biggest factors in coming here.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer noted that he did not want to trade WR D.J. Moore, but the team had to do it in order to move up to the first overall pick.

“You never want to — especially someone like DJ,” Fitterer said, via the Charlotte Observer. “You do your best not to [trade players], but the price of this No. 1 pick was too expensive to give up all of these picks and everything else to get there. So, unfortunately, we had to give up DJ, who was a great member of our team and did a tremendous job for us, great locker room guy. It hurt, but we had to do what we had to do to get in this position.”