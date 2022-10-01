NFC Notes: Commanders, Lions, T.J. Hockenson

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig points out the Commanders bet on QB Carson Wentz being a solution for them at the game’s most important position by trading for him this offseason, and so far he hasn’t played great. But in addition, their trade for Wentz meant they were handicapping their resources to address other areas of the roster, dedicating two Day 2 picks and about $28.3 million in cap space to Wentz. Washington wasn’t able to aggressively address other areas of the roster and that was exposed in the Week 3 loss to the Eagles.

“This game was ugly, for sure, but I would say not so much (about) scheme and plays as much as talent level,” an NFL scout told Standig. “The Eagles are exponentially better across the board than Washington’s players. Draft and free agency — that’s how this one was decided.”

Lack of money prevented the Commanders from adding more proven options at cornerback and that bit them in the rear when they had to start CB Rachad Wildgoose — claimed off waivers at the end of the preseason — against the Eagles. Commanders HC Ron Rivera acknowledged they just have to find a way to make it work.

“Because we’re trying to develop players. I mean, that’s what it really comes down to,” he said. “Wildgoose has got a specific skill set. He’s got some abilities, certain things that really fit that position. And now it’s a matter of him getting the opportunity to develop and grow there.”

Washington could have created more space by restructuring Wentz’s contract. But they felt it was more important to preserve their options with him in 2023.

“If it doesn’t work out after this year, you cut him and save $26 million in the cap,” former Commanders cap analyst J.I. Halsell said. “A lot of teams would love to be in that situation where you can cut a guy and not have to worry about dead money.”

T.J. Hockenson

Although Lions TE T.J. Hockenson has recorded just 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown so far this season, he thinks that he’s done well helping free up the field for other players like WR DJ Chark and RB D’Andre Swift.

“I’m doing my best to do what I can,” Hockenson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “I’ve been getting other guys open, which has been good for us, you know? The second play of the game last week, DJ (Chark) had a dig right behind me. It’s been good in that instance. I’ve been trying to make the most of my opportunities when they come, and that’s been a little diminished for sure, but I’ve been trying to make an impact in other ways, with the run game and trying to get (D’Andre) Swift some more balls, some more yards. I’ve just been trying to stay calm and be sure I’m ready to go when my number’s called, and it’ll come. I’m not worried about that. We’ll see.”

Lions OC Ben Johnson points out that production for players varies each week and that he expects Hockenson to have a breakout game at some point.

“I’m sure he was hoping to have a little more targets, some more catches so far this season, but as I’ve explained to the whole unit, we have a lot of weapons in that room right now,” Johnson said. “Some weeks, some guys may get 10 catches and 100-plus yards and multiple touchdowns. Other weeks, that same guy might not get two targets and 16 yards. That’s the way this thing goes. It’s not like we’re deliberately going in each week and not trying to get him the football. Each guy, they have their plays, whether the defense allows us to take those, or we have to keep progressing. The quarterback’s going to take what the defense gives him. So yeah, at some point, I would expect T.J. to have an ‘outbreak’ game we’ll call it. Who knows when that’s going to happen, but these things go ebbs and flows. Sometimes those catches come in bunches. The touchdowns come in bunches, so I wouldn’t be surprised if in the near future he does have a more productive game.”

With the number of injuries the Lions have on offense, like to Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Hockenson said he’s staying ready in case his number is called.

“Yeah, and that’s something that I’m ready for, that I’ve been ready for the last few years,” Hockensons said. “This year I’ve been making plays when my number’s been called, so that’s really what I’m taking it as, is play-by-play, day-by-day, and making sure that I’m showing what I can do out here in practice and showing what I can do on game days, and that the quarterback and everybody around knows when I’m open.”

Lions

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is eager to return from his knee injury and is ready to show that he’s still a capable player.

“I just want to play,” Jacobs said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “Bro, I’m so eager. You just got to think about it, like, this is the NFL. What I did last year, that ain’t compare to what I finna do this year. I missed a couple games, but I’m ready to show them I still got it, still got that dog in me.”

Jacobs mentioned that it was difficult for him to miss practice after tearing his ACL last season given it’s where he would form a lot of confidence.

“It was so tough not practicing,” Jacobs said. “I wouldn’t even say (I missed the games as much), but I would say practice first, because that’s where you get your confidence. And I got to go out there and practice so I can go out there confidently. I still got it, but I think once I start practicing and putting my hands on people and wrapping up, I’ll come back quick.”

Jacobs added that he feels good now nine months into his rehab and will return to practice next week.

“I feel good,” Jacobs said. “I feel good. Right now I’m, what, nine months out? I’m backpedaling, doing all the DB drills. Next week going to start back practicing, so going to get back in there conditioning. Feel great, bro. I’m ready to go.”

Lions Jamaal Williams was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to his touchdown dance in Week 3. ( RBwas fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to his touchdown dance in Week 3. ( Tom Pelissero