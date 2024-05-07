Lions Signed Veteran DL Kyle Peko

The Lions announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran DL Kyle Peko.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans, and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad after the preseason before joining the active roster.

In 2023, Peko appeared in 13 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 22 tackles and one pass deflection.