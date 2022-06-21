NFC Notes: Commanders, Sean Payton, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that Carson Wentz has quickly gotten acclimated to the team and is developing a strong rapport with his receivers.

“I think probably the biggest thing watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “How he got more and more comfortable being around our guys, getting to know some of our guys, developing some rapport with some of our receivers, picking up our offensive scheme for the most part.”

Rivera added that Wentz’s confidence has been infectious to his teammates.

“Sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him. So that was probably the biggest thing, really, to me, was watching how he kind of fit in and was getting acclimated.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones became upset when asked about HC Mike McCarthy’s job security with former Saints HC Sean Payton available.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be out there,” Jones said. “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece.”

Jones continues to stand behind McCarthy and thinks he has an opportunity to pursue a Super Bowl next season.

“Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “That’s really the measurement that I look at. But it’s also an eternity between right now and next year.”

Jones added that he’s pleased with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott being healthy, and RB Tony Pollard having higher expectations.

“I’m really happy with Dak, just his work to get in top shape coming in,” Jones said. “I like Zeke’s physical condition. Those are pluses. They are musts for us. I like the fact that [backup running back Tony] Pollard’s got an enhanced expectation. That’ll pay off for him and us.”

Giants

Giants OLB Elerson Smith is looking forward to having a second chance at making an impact in New York.

“I’m gonna make sure I take advantage of every opportunity I have in front of me,’’ Smith said, via NY Post. “If people remember my name or not right now, that’s not gonna help us win games. I’m going to try to take care of the opportunity I have in front of me.”

Giants DC Wink Martindale loves lengthy defenders and at 6-6, Smith fits the bill.

“I always say there’s a good place for a small person,’’ Martindale said. “It’s behind a big, long person in this league, because you know, it helps everything. It helps your open-field tackling and helps separating off blocks and it helps going up to the 50/50 ball. Length does play a big part of it.’’

Smith believes that he may have found a home in Martindale’s system and believes that what is being asked of him fits his skillset perfectly.

“He does a good job of scheming up aggressive rushes and it affects quarterbacks a lot, which is an outside linebacker’s dream,’’ Smith said. “I think I definitely have a place here but that all starts with understanding the process of the work that it takes to be a good NFL player and that’s my goal, to come here, contribute and win games. For sure I feel I belong here.’’