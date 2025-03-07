NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is entering the ninth year of his career in 2024. 49ers GM John Lynch said they would like to make sure Kittle retires in San Francisco.

“We want George to retire a Niner,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He’s one of those guys — he’s a Niner through and through. So we want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing. And that’s no different than what I’ve told George and his agent.”

Lynch wants Kittle to receive a spot on the organization’s “10-year wall.”

“We’ve got to someone on that wall,” Lynch said. “And there’s no one better than him. Hopefully we’ll have multiple guys on that wall.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is a prime trade candidate as the new league year approaches. When asked if there is a scenario for Kupp to return, GM Les Snead said it would be the “least likely” and they are working to find a trade partner.

“There’s a scenario, but when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” Snead said, via NFL.com. “I don’t want to tell you no today and then next week, he’s a Ram. You see what I mean? But you see what we’re trying to do. We’re working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves.”

Snead said they approached Kupp about the possibility of trading him ahead of the deadline last season and reiterated it is time to discover “the next chapter for both parties.”

“We sat down with Cooper and said this was definitely something we were going to look into based on over the course of the year, especially there at the trade deadline where people were knocking on the door to see if we were willing to trade him,” Snead said. “And just moving forward, we felt like this could be time for the next chapter for both parties, even though obviously all the chapters up until now have been very fruitful and impactful. All you can think of is the Super Bowl MVP, and we wouldn’t be champions without Cooper on that field that night.”

Kupp is owed a $7.5 million roster bonus on March 12. Snead confirmed they are looking to get a deal done ahead of the roster date.

“If there is a deadline in this situation, that roster date does weigh a good bit in the algorithm of the formula that we’re working through,” Snead said.

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones recently underwent knee surgery this offseason. His agent, Ira Turner, revealed Jones played through a lingering injury for over a year and will be “healthy going forward.”

D.K. Metcalf requested to be traded this week as the new league year approaches. Josina Anderson reports there is one team willing to give at least a third-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for him.

said Metcalf has been professionally through the trade request process and he believes there’s a scenario where they can’t find a deal all sides agree to and Metcalf returns to Seattle for 2025. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Schneider was asked if there’s a deadline to get a Metcalf trade done: “I would say before the draft, you definitely want to know what’s going on before draft time. … We want to know how we are going to compensate for his loss if he’s not with us.” (Bob Condotta)

With Metcalf under contract for 2025, Schneider acknowledged that they don’t have to do anything this offseason: “Worst-case scenario we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025, so we’ll see where this goes.” (Condotta)

Schneider mentioned they have had discussions with teams about a trade: “Obviously DK has requested a trade and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.” (Condotta)