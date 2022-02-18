NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is grateful to not have contract negotiations this offseason after finalizing an extension last March.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

When asked about what input he will have on additions this offseason, Prescott said he’s hopeful that his “opinion will be valued in certain decisions.”

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me,” Prescott said. “I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

Prescott thinks that “continuity” around the organization will be beneficial in 2022 given they had no coaching changes this offseason.

“Continuity,” Prescott said. “I think as much as it benefits me, it benefits just the offense in general and the team structure and culture. We were fortunate to get through the coaching changes keeping the OC and the DC. It brings a lot of excitement, I know, to the building.”

Eagles

As for Eagles OT Andre Dillard being a trade candidate, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media writes the Eagles must leverage the timing of his fifth-year option in order to get the most value for the offensive tackle. The deadline to exercise his option is on May 2.

being a trade candidate, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media writes the Eagles must leverage the timing of his fifth-year option in order to get the most value for the offensive tackle. The deadline to exercise his option is on May 2. Kaye points out it could be more appealing for potential trade partners to have the option to decide on Dillard’s fifth-year option.

Kaye could see Philadelphia receiving a third-round pick in exchange for Dillard given he would likely give the Eagles a compensatory pick if he signed elsewhere as a free agent in 2023.