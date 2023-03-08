NFC Notes: Cowboys, Dak Prescott, Eagles, Daniel Jones, Giants

Cowboy QB Dak Prescott mentioned that he doesn’t want to play for a different team and is looking forward to the day when he can sign another extension with Dallas.

“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about getting that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”