NFC Notes: Cowboys, Dak Prescott, Eagles, Daniel Jones, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboy QB Dak Prescott mentioned that he doesn’t want to play for a different team and is looking forward to the day when he can sign another extension with Dallas.
“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about getting that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”
- Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Cowboys.
- Justin Melo reports Hawaii OL Ilm Manning says he’s met with the Cowboys during the draft process so far.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes the Eagles could restructure RT Lane Johnson and CB Darius Slay to free up a significant chunk of cap space, a little more than $23 million between the two.
- He adds they’ll look into using a chunk of that space to keep S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DT Javon Hargrave, though both could have strong free-agent markets.
- The Eagles have a ton of pending free agents, including C Jason Kelce, CB James Bradberry, DE Brandon Graham, LB T.J. Edwards, G Isaac Seumalo, OT Andre Dillard, and S Marcus Epps, among others. Berman says it’s inevitable the team will lose some of them but some, most likely Kelce, could be back if things shake out the right way.
- Looking ahead to the draft, Berman points out history says Eagles GM Howie Roseman will trade at least one of their two first-round picks, either up or back. They have the No. 10 and the No. 30 pick.
- He lists their top needs in the draft as pass rusher, cornerback, and running back.
- According to Ryan Fowler, Western Kentucky DL Brodric Martin has an official top-30 visit scheduled with the Eagles.
Giants
- Giants QB Daniel Jones on the pressure to live up to his $160 million contract: “I’ve always felt that responsibility. I take that very seriously. It certainly doesn’t change. I certainly do feel that. It’s my goal to earn that every day.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team will continue to talk to RB Saquon Barkley and is still “mapping out” a potential extension. (Connor Hughes)
- Schoen also notes that the team is leaning toward “taking our medicine” with WR Kenny Golladay as a pre-June cut. (Art Stapleton)
- When asked about having to pay Jones like a franchise quarterback, Schoen added: “I would say if I thought I was going to be here a year ago I would’ve done that fifth-year option.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Schoen admitted the team nearly franchise-tagged Jones as the negotiations “got a little dicey” but the two sides were able to find common ground. Schoen added that the franchise tag was the “worst-case scenario”. (Pat Leonard)
- Jones will make will get $82 million over the first two years of his contract and can earn $35 million in incentives. (Justin Tasch)
- The team is also hoping to clear $6.7 million of cap space when letting go of Golladay.
- Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Giants.
- According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Giants.
