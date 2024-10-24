Giants Signing OLB Boogie Basham

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are re-signing OLB Boogie Basham to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Giants’ practice squad:

Basham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.

Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but was released in October.

In 2024, Basham has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.