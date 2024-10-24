Giants Signing OLB Boogie Basham

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are re-signing OLB Boogie Basham to the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Giants’ practice squad:
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- T Joshua Miles
- LB Tomon Fox
- RB Dante Miller
- DT Casey Rogers
- DB Raheem Layne
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- K Jude McAtamney (International)
- CB Art Green
- DT Elijah Garcia
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- LB Carter Coughlin (Injured)
- LB Curtis Bolton
- RB Jakob Johnson
- CB Greg Stroman
- WR Kearis Jackson
- LB Benton Whitley
- OLB Boogie Basham
Basham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.
Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but was released in October.
In 2024, Basham has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.
