Giants Owner John Mara Says He Won’t Fire HC Brian Daboll or GM Joe Schoen After This Season

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants owner John Mara said he doesn’t plan to move on from HC Brian Daboll or GM Joe Schoen after the year despite the 2-5 start.

Mara explained his new approach inspired by his father, as Daboll is the first Giants coach to get a third season since Tom Coughlin: “I think I try to be more patient than maybe I’ve been in recent years. He was patient. He preached that all the time and I’ve probably been guilty of not being patient enough in recent years, and that’s one of the reasons I’m committed to Joe and Brian and giving them a chance to turn this thing around.”

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 17-23-1 (.427) in the regular season with a 1-1 postseason record.

Schoen, 45, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a regular-season record of 17-23-1 (.427) and a 1-1 postseason record.