NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said the team got away from their aggressiveness that contributed to their hot start to the season: “I just feel like we got away from what we originally started the first 7-8 games. When we popped out 6-1, we were very aggressive…I felt like in the middle of the season we slightly got away from it.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said that his calf injury didn’t linger as long as people said it did: “I wouldn’t say it lingered as long as people gave me the excuse of it. I went through a period of time during the season where I just didn’t play my best ball.” (Machota)
- According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Florida OT Jean Delance met with over 25 teams at the Shrine Bowl and had “especially productive” meetings with the 49ers, Chargers, Panthers, Cowboys and Eagles.
Eagles
- Eagles C Jason Kelce said he’s still deciding on whether he’s going to continue to play or retire. (Rob Maaddi)
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll had high praise of new STs coordinator Thomas McGaughey: “I was very impressed with T-Mac’s overall knowledge of the kicking game and the things that we need to do to execute in that part of the game. He’s had a lot of experience, good evaluator … and a good teammate.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Daboll said DC Don Martindale is a “very good communicator” and a very passionate: “Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play. Another good teammate.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who is entering his fifth-year option, said he’s hasn’t had any conversations about his future with the organization: “I mean I don’t know. We never really had that conversation. It was never really brought up like if I’m leaving or if I’m not gonna stay. We just had a conversation like it was normal.” (Pat Leonard)
- As for the Giants’ new coaching staff, Barkley said he’s excited about Daboll’s addition and doesn’t think the team is very far off: “I love the energy… I truly don’t think we’re that far.” (Pat Leonard)
- The Giants announced Friday that they’ve hired Laura Young as director of coaching operations, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach, Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach, DeAndre Smith as running backs coach, Mike Groh as receivers coach, Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach, Tony Sparano Jr. as an assistant offensive line, and Andre Patterson as defensive line coach.
- Vanderbilt LB coach John Egorugwu is expected to join Giants HC Brian Daboll‘s staff. Egorugwu and Daboll overlapped in Buffalo and he also spent a couple of years on the Ravens’ staff. (Bruce Feldman)
