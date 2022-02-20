NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Cowboys are hopeful their loyalty to DE Randy Gregory will be reflected in contract negotiations as if another team comes in hot with a big offer they don’t necessarily have the financial flexibility to match.

will be reflected in contract negotiations as if another team comes in hot with a big offer they don’t necessarily have the financial flexibility to match. Graziano points out the Cowboys can’t move on from RB Ezekiel Elliott until 2023 at the earliest.

until 2023 at the earliest. Graziano adds Cowboys WR Amari Cooper‘s contract was always structured to provide an out this year, hence the speculation about his status. What complicates matters is WR Michael Gallup‘s ACL rehab is projected to impact this coming season, meaning Dallas might need Cooper for at least another season.

Eagles

Chris Franklin of NJ.com doesn’t see the Eagles making any changes to their coaching staff, but wouldn’t mind seeing them bring in a veteran quarterback like Andy Dalton , should the team end up moving on from QB Gardner Minshew this offseason.

, should the team end up moving on from QB this offseason. Franklin could still see the team picking up a quarterback in the late rounds of the draft who could be developed, such as Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky or Aqueel Glass from Alabama A&M.

of Western Kentucky or from Alabama A&M. When it comes to the draft, Franklin says the odds of the Eagles selecting cornerback in the first round are “very high.”

If one of the top quarterback prospects starts to fall, Franklin thinks the Eagles could consider trading one of their first-round picks to a team that needs a spark at quarterback such as the Lions or Steelers.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post thinks the Eagles make sense as a landing spot for Jets S Marcus Maye given their need at safety and the presence of DB coach Dennard Wilson , Maye’s former position coach, on staff.

given their need at safety and the presence of DB coach , Maye’s former position coach, on staff. Dunleavy talked to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry who believes Maye will merit a one-year, prove-it deal in the range of $5-$6 million for 2022.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke to the media about salary-cap concerns heading into the offseason and let it be known that he wants to build around QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley.

“First off, we have to get underneath [the cap], we have to make some tough decisions here in the near future just to get in a place where we can sign draft picks and be below the cap,’’ Schoen said, via the New York Post. “There’s a fine line because you can’t purge. I don’t want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon can do. We got some good pieces on defense. The fine balance, the fine line is cutting players that can really help you win but you also got to get under the salary cap, then you’re gonna have the draft picks.”