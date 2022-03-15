NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

  • Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles were competitive in discussions with S Marcus Williams and made him an offer similar to the one he signed with the Ravens.

Giants

  • Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants are not tendering OL Kyle Murphy, an exclusive rights free agent who missed last season with an ankle injury.
  • PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Giants G Mark Glowinski‘s three-year, $18.3 million deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.25 million, $4.65 million and $5.1 million and a $1 million roster bonus due in 2023. 
  • Glowinski’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries are guaranteed and he can make $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses each year and has an annual $300,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

