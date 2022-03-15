NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Ed Werder mentions that while former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is currently pursuing his No. 1 option in free agency, the Cowboys are among the other teams he would consider should his plan fall through.
- Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys want to get a multi-year deal done with S Jayron Kearse.
- Cameron Wolfe reports RT La’el Collins is more likely to be released by the Cowboys at this point in the process.
- The Cowboys are interested in Raiders free agent LB Nicholas Morrow. (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide‘s deal is for $1.27m, with a $152,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles were competitive in discussions with S Marcus Williams and made him an offer similar to the one he signed with the Ravens.
Giants
- Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants are not tendering OL Kyle Murphy, an exclusive rights free agent who missed last season with an ankle injury.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Giants G Mark Glowinski‘s three-year, $18.3 million deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.25 million, $4.65 million and $5.1 million and a $1 million roster bonus due in 2023.
- Glowinski’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries are guaranteed and he can make $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses each year and has an annual $300,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!