NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- The Cowboys have had a private workout with Miami WR Charleston Rambo in Florida. (Tony Pauline)
- Cowboys senior personnel executive Lionel Vital has elected to retire. (Neil Stratton)
- Vital has worked in the scouting departments for several other teams over the years including the Falcons, Ravens, Patriots, Browns, and Jets.
- Cowboys had a private meeting with Brown QB EJ Perry. (Calvin Watkins)
Eagles
- According to Justin Melo, Penn State LB Brandon Smith has visited the Bills, Eagles, Giants, Jets, and Ravens.
Giants
- Albert Breer has heard the Giants connected to Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, who could be in the mix for the No. 5 overall pick.
- One exec explained to Breer that he believes Cross is the best player in the draft, regardless of position: “You could argue he’s the best player, no doubt. He starts to bore you, it’s so easy for him. … The way he redirects, the way he plants his outside foot and explodes, no one beats him with speed, no one crosses his face and beats him, he just doesn’t lose much.”
- Memphis G/C Dylan Parham visited the Jaguars Thursday. Parham has also gone through drills for the Giants, Texans, and Patriots at the Senior Bowl. (Jordan Schultz)
