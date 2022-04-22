NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones talked about 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ‘s trade request and said that they are always looking to improve: “You obviously keep ur eye on anything and everything that’s going on. Things have to fit in and work, but we’re always looking at where we are from a personnel standpoint and where we can get better.” (Jon Machota)

Jones added that WR CeeDee Lamb will get “more opportunities” in 2022 than at any point of his career thus far: “I think the sky is the limit for CeeDee Lamb. He should get more opportunities than he’s ever had. I wouldn’t bet against CeeDee on any (stats he could achieve this upcoming season).” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles GM Howie Roseman maintains they don’t see safety as that big a need, but Berman points out they were interested in signing S Marcus Williams before he landed with the Ravens.

Berman notes the Eagles have had varied experiences with selecting injured players like CB Sidney Jones and OL Landon Dickerson . That will have to be weighed when looking at potential targets like Alabama WR Jameson Williams (ACL) and Michigan DE David Ojabo (Achilles).

Roseman was asked about that and said: "I think the more time you have between the injury and the draft, the more information you get. With Landon, the timing of that was a little different than the timing with Sidney, and it allowed you to see more of the progress of where it was based on the testing. Obviously, two different positions and two different injuries, and so you take that all into account when you're looking at it."

The Eagles hosted Alabama LB Christian Harris for a top 30 visit. (Jordan Schultz)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen confirmed that they’ve received calls about CB James Bradberry‘s availability.

“We’ve gotten calls on James Bradberry,” Schoen said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Schoen added that he likes Bradberry in their lineup but are in a financial situation which may force them to trade him. In the end, Schoen wants to see how their 2022 NFL Draft plays out before making a decision.

“I like the kid. I like the skillset. It’s just the situation we’re in from a financial standpoint,” Schoen said. “It is what it is. But there are ways that we can still make it work and James can be here. People say why don’t you cut or trade him? Then there’s a huge void. We’re going to play it out, see how the draft goes, see what the roster looks like.”

Schoen acknowledged Bradberry’s ongoing trade situation may have an impact on the locker room.

“You’re always taking that into the decision. That’s part of the process, too. You think about all those things,” Schoen said.

