NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy stood behind K Brett Maher following his embarrassing performance in the win over the Buccaneers on Monday night where he missed an NFL record four extra points.

“We need Brett,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “He understands that. So we need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go. Obviously, we’re kicking in an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. He’s disappointed, but we need him. We need him to focus. He’s been super clutch for us all year. So that’s the plan.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was visibly upset on the sideline after Maher continued to miss extra points, but noted that he was not angry at Maher, just disappointed.

“I’m Money Maher’s biggest fan. I’ve been shown the video of me, but that’s just emotion. That’s part of it. I talked to him individually and just told him to let it go. We need him. I played like s**t a week ago. It happens,” Prescott said. “No doubt that he’ll come back next week, be perfect and help us win.”

Maher would end up making his final extra-point attempt on Monday night and said he is thankful for the support of his teammates.

“The team, the coaching staff, they were all awesome, and I needed every single one of them so I appreciate that,” Maher said. “I didn’t do my part, and that’s disappointing, but we’ll get back at it.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team would be sticking with Maher and would not change kickers. (Charean Williams)

By playing over 30 percent of the snaps and the Cowboys winning the game, veteran WR T.Y. Hilton will receive a $100,000 incentive bonus. (Field Yates)

has a sprained MCL and feels he will be ready to go against the 49ers. (Todd Archer) Cowboys OL Jason Peters could miss a couple of weeks following his hip injury against the Bucs on Monday. (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on facing the Giants for a third time: “They know us well and we know them well. You know the personnel really well. You knew the schemes really well. There are advantages and disadvantages to that. …It’s not like we’re just familiar with them; they’re familiar with us.” (Zach Berman)

: “He’s better today than he was two weeks ago. He’s continuing to get better and he feels good.” (Berman) Hurts spoke to the media about the possibility that the Giants would target his injured shoulder: “It’s football, I got a bounty on my every week. I just gotta go out there and play my game.” (EJ Smith)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll should be one of the frontrunners for coach of the year for the work he’s done in New York this season, as the Giants have gone from one of the league’s worst teams to one of the final eight still playing in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The foundation was laid a year ago, though, with Daboll’s hiring process for his full staff of coaches. Most coaches rely heavily on past connections to fill out their staff. Daboll cast a wider net, then sought the input of those assistants for their recommendations on new hires. By the end, the full staff was participating in the interview process.

“It was one of the best experiences of my coaching career,” Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who was retained from previous HC Joe Judge‘s staff, said via the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “I thought it was just genius by Dabes, having the staff having input in the guys you’re going to work with every day. I was completely blown away by the process.”