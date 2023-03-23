NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason thus far, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an NFL agent familiar who was shocked to see the Eagles sign Marcus Mariota after he “quit” on the Falcons: “The Eagles signing Marcus Mariota , after he quit on the Falcons last season [was a surprise].”

The Eagles brought in Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness for a top 30 visit, per Billy Marshall.

Giants WR Darius Slayton said he feels more excited for Daniel Jones‘ extension than his own this offseason.

“I might’ve been happier for his deal than my own deal, honestly. Just because I’ve been here for everything that it’s taken for him to get here and kind of see the way that people viewed him before and the way they view him now,” Slayton said, via GiantsWire.

Slayton points out he’s always been very protective of Jones.

“Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That’ll be that way probably until the day I die,” Slayton said. “So, I’m extremely happy for him. And I’m just glad he was able to get his deal.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants met with Boston College WR Zay Flowers over dinner prior to his Pro Day on Friday.

over dinner prior to his Pro Day on Friday. Ryan Fowler confirms the Giants had a pre-draft meeting with Nebraska WR Trey Palmer.