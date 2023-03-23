NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason thus far, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an AFC scouting director who thinks the Cowboys got great deals for CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Brandin Cooks: “The Dallas Cowboys got Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks for nothing.”
- Ohio State S Tanner McCalister said he’s scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the Cowboys, per Dan Hope.
- Cowboys OLB Dante Fowler‘s one-year deal is worth up to $4.25 million, including a $1.5 million base salary, a $1 million bonus, and $500,000 roster bonus. He can also earn a $500,000 incentive for eight sacks and reaching the playoffs, another $500,000 for 10 sacks and a playoff berth, and $250,000 for 55 percent playing time and playoffs, via Todd Archer.
Eagles
- When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason thus far, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an NFL agent familiar who was shocked to see the Eagles sign Marcus Mariota after he “quit” on the Falcons: “The Eagles signing Marcus Mariota, after he quit on the Falcons last season [was a surprise].”
- The Eagles brought in Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness for a top 30 visit, per Billy Marshall.
Giants
Giants WR Darius Slayton said he feels more excited for Daniel Jones‘ extension than his own this offseason.
“I might’ve been happier for his deal than my own deal, honestly. Just because I’ve been here for everything that it’s taken for him to get here and kind of see the way that people viewed him before and the way they view him now,” Slayton said, via GiantsWire.
Slayton points out he’s always been very protective of Jones.
“Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That’ll be that way probably until the day I die,” Slayton said. “So, I’m extremely happy for him. And I’m just glad he was able to get his deal.”
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants met with Boston College WR Zay Flowers over dinner prior to his Pro Day on Friday.
- Ryan Fowler confirms the Giants had a pre-draft meeting with Nebraska WR Trey Palmer.
