NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Matt Lombardo reports East Carolina TE Ryan Jones is in “high demand” this offseason and has drawn interest from the Cowboys.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys hosted Louisville LB Momo Sanogo for a visit.
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice doesn’t think the Eagles will trade for Buccaneers LB Devin White given he’s entering his fifth-year option worth $11,706,000 guaranteed in 2023 and will want to make more than that in a new contract.
- Kempski thinks the “nightmare scenario” for the Eagles at No. 10 overall is if QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson are selected in the first nine picks and no one is sold on Kentucky QB Will Levis enough to trade up for him, which would render Philadelphia unable to trade back.
- Should the Eagles draft an offensive lineman at No. 10, Kempski writes that Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, and Georgia’s Broderick Jones could all be options.
- Kempski adds Skoronski is viewed as a “plug-and-play starter” and will likely earn Philadelphia’s starting right guard spot.
- If the organization stays put at No. 10, Kempski would like to see the Eagles select Georgia DT Jalen Carter, Georgia DE Nolan Smith, or Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez.
Giants
- Matt Lombardo reports East Carolina TE Ryan Jones is in “high demand” this offseason and has drawn interest from the Giants.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!