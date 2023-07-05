NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants,

Cowboys

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is confident their team can compete with the Eagles in 2023 and feels Dallas has made the necessary adjustments in their locker room.

“I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all,” Lawrence said, via Rob Maadi of the Associated Press. “I feel like it comes down to certain details. Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we’re headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes that he is currently the fastest player in the NFL but doesn’t want to disrespect what Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf have accomplished on the track.

“I definitely am,” Allen told TMZ. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple of years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”

Giants