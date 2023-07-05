NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants,

Cowboys
Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is confident their team can compete with the Eagles in 2023 and feels Dallas has made the necessary adjustments in their locker room.
“I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all,” Lawrence said, via Rob Maadi of the Associated Press. “I feel like it comes down to certain details. Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we’re headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field.”
Eagles WR Devon Allen believes that he is currently the fastest player in the NFL but doesn’t want to disrespect what Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf have accomplished on the track.
“I definitely am,” Allen told TMZ. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple of years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes that because the pickings in free agency are usually slim, the Giants are more likely to swing a trade for a top-tier No. 1 receiver in 2024 than they are to sign one.
- He adds some options they could be interested in for more complementary roles include Bills WR Gabriel Davis, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd, Commanders WR Curtis Samuel or Jets WR Mecole Hardman.
- One place Duggan says makes sense to spend in free agency is at guard, and he highlights Patriots G Michael Onwenu, Dolphins G Robert Hunt and Lions G Jonah Jackson as some potential options.
- Cornerback is one of the other projected potential high-need areas for the Giants in 2024, per Duggan. If they don’t re-sign CB Adoree’ Jackson, Duggan writes some other options could include Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie or Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.
