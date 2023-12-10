NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Markquese Bell was fined $4,861 for unnecessary roughness and TE Jake Ferguson was fined $5,812 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was complimentary of rookie CB Kelee Ringo and thinks he has All-Pro potential: “ Kelee Ringo …Honestly, he switches up looks, he’s really talented. I’m trying to push him. Because sky’s the limit for him. He gets better each and every day I line up against him. The thing is…I don’t really think he knows what he has inside of him. And that’s the scary part. Once he figures it out, he definitely can be an All-Pro guy. That’s high praise, but I’m just being honest. I definitely get better every single time I line up against him.” (Zach Berman)

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni confirmed they were hoping to re-sign LB Christian Elliss after clearing waivers, but he wound up getting claimed by the Patriots, via Jeff McLane.

confirmed they were hoping to re-sign LB after clearing waivers, but he wound up getting claimed by the Patriots, via Jeff McLane. Eagles DT Jalen Carter was fined $16,937 for unnecessary roughness.

Giants

Giants S Xavier McKinney has gotten especially hot over recent weeks, with double-digit tackles in the last four games and his first interception of the season in Week 13. McKinney is also one of just three defensive players this season to play every single snap.

“I’m not most guys. That’s the thing people have to understand about me,” McKinney said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That’s what I’m supposed to do. It’s not something I need a trophy for.”

“When I’m in the right places, I can make a lot of plays,” McKinney added. “When I’m able to move around and utilize all my abilities — being able to play nickel, play safety, play in the box, play deep, it gets me going and gets what I consider in that mode. That’s what I’ve always loved doing, so I don’t think it’s going to change any time soon.”

It’s good timing for McKinney, as 2023 is the final year of his rookie contract and he’ll be in position to cash in big this offseason, either from the Giants or another team. He downplayed that as motivation, however.

“Money doesn’t mean much to me,” McKinney said. “Playing this game, I came in and my objective was to get a [Hall of Fame] gold jacket. It wasn’t to make the most money. I want to be a great player. The money part is going to come. I’m not worried about contracts. I’m worried about playing the best I can play so when my time is done I’m remembered as one of the best to ever do it. That’s what I want to accomplish.”