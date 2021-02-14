NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Former Cowboys’ QB and NFL commentator Troy Aikman thinks that the team should get a deal done with QB Dak Prescott as soon as possible. He also said that while Prescott’s leverage has gone up, it would be shocking to see him return on the franchise tag in 2021.

“They’re not going to get very far without a franchise quarterback,’’ Aikman told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “They’ve got that in Dak. I think the price tag went up. I think Dak’s leverage went up after this year. I’d be really surprised if [Prescott] is playing under the franchise tag again this year. My guess is if he is, that will be the last we see of Dak Prescott [in Dallas]. I just can’t imagine that he’s going to feel really good giving an open negotiation to the Cowboys if he’s played two years under the franchise tag.”

Cowboys RT La’El Collins’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, announced on Twitter that his client is not considering retirement, despite recent speculation regarding him potentially walking away from the game.

Eagles

Mike Kaye of NJ.com doesn’t see the Eagles pursuing free agents with injury histories this offseason, yet he wouldn’t completely rule out Colts’ RB Marlon Mack and S Malik Hooker .

and S . Kaye thinks that the trade market for TE Zach Ertz is limited to four teams, including the Colts, Ravens, Packers, and Patriots.

is limited to four teams, including the Colts, Ravens, Packers, and Patriots. According to Kaye, he doesn’t see the team trading CB Avonte Maddox or DL Malik Jackson because Maddox likely has no trade value. Kaye adds that the team could cut Jackson outright after previously reworking his contract.

or DL because Maddox likely has no trade value. Kaye adds that the team could cut Jackson outright after previously reworking his contract. Adam Caplan doesn’t think that Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman has received an offer of what he believes to be fair market value for QB Carson Wentz , which is why they’ve yet to pull the trigger on trading him.

has received an offer of what he believes to be fair market value for QB , which is why they’ve yet to pull the trigger on trading him. A source tells Caplan that new HC Nick Sirianni would prefer to have a bigger No.2 running back, meaning RB Boston Scott could see his role change with the team this offseason.

Giants

Matt Lombardo of Fansided.com takes a look at four potential offensive line targets for the Giants to consider in free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.