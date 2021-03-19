NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Albert Breer mentions the Cowboys and Jets as two potentially good landing spots for veteran CB Richard Sherman.
- The Cowboys signed CB Jourdan Lewis to a three year, $13.5M deal that includes $7.75M guaranteed, a $3.5M signing bonus, base salaries $1.25M (2021, guaranteed), $3M (2022, guaranteed for injury), and $4.5M (2023) to go along with $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $500,000 roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Cowboys signed DL Carlos Watkins to a one-year, $1.75M contract that includes a $400,000 signing bonus, a $1.1M salary, up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $100,000 workout base de-escalator. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
The Eagles brass spoke to the media about the departure of QB Carson Wentz, with team owner Jeffrey Lurie saying he is grateful for his time with the organization.
“The Eagles organization is truly grateful for everything Carson has meant to this team and the City of Philadelphia. His approach to the game of football and his passion to win brought so much pride and excitement to the team and our fans. He achieved great things as an Eagle, setting numerous franchise records and helping to guide the team to multiple division titles. Of course, we will always remember and value the crucial role he played in our Super Bowl Championship season in 2017,” Lurie said, via Dave Spadaro of PhiladelphiaEagles.com “It was an honor getting to know Carson as a person and seeing first-hand how much he cares about using his platform to create meaningful change for the less fortunate. Carson is a tremendous, deeply compassionate human being who consistently represented the Eagles and our fans with class. We will all appreciate the substantial impact he made on our team and the community. We wish happiness and success to Carson and his family as they begin their next chapter in Indianapolis.”
Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman chronicled the recent events involving Wentz and QB Jalen Hurts.
“It’s no secret about how we felt about Carson Wentz as a Philadelphia Eagle, whether it was the process of trading up for him in the (2016) draft or extending him (his contract) after the 2018 season, and we had this season where there were some things that happened and, obviously, Jalen (Hurts) ended up starting the last four games,” Roseman said. “We had some conversations with him and his representatives about what was the best thing to go forward and when we were doing the coaching search, communicating with him and his agent – really good, productive conversations, really good people – and they talked about maybe it was time for him to have a fresh start, that he was looking forward to a fresh start. For us, we’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our team. And so, if it didn’t work for us, if it wasn’t a situation where we thought we were also benefiting and he was put in a good spot, that was the only situation that would work for the Philadelphia Eagles. As we went through it and went through the offers that we got, particularly the offer from the Colts, the opportunity to not only get the picks but also get some financial flexibility back for our football team we decided going forward that that was the right decision going forward for us.”
“Everyone does things differently and I think one of the things that we’ve had success with is having relationships with our players and having open communication with our players,” Roseman said. “That doesn’t work for everyone, and I understand that, but at the same time, that makes it even harder to let them go in those times when you grow this kind of attachment to them and you have all the conversations you have with them and you know their families. But at the end of the day understanding that he felt it was best for him to get a fresh start, understanding that it’s hard to win in the National Football League and to win you have to have a group of people who are all tied together and who are invested in what’s going on here. We just felt like it was a fair trade, it was a good trade for the Colts, it was a good trade for the Philadelphia Eagles and where we are right now and so, we pulled the trigger.”
New Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni shifted the focus to Hurts, and what the team sees in their new starting quarterback.
“There’s a lot of things to be excited about with (Jalen’s) tape and so we’re so excited to work with him and get going with him and talking ball with him,” said Sirianni.“Right now, we’re in a period where we’re talking and just getting to know each other. I look forward to the day when we can talk and really dive into football. What we saw is a player who can really extend plays and create on his own … we saw his ability to create when things weren’t there. That’s an unbelievable asset to have as a football team. You can see his toughness on tape and how he carried himself. … He is a leader who loves football. There is no substitute for that.”
- Regarding the Eagles reportedly offering Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster a multi-year deal, Adam Schefter also reports that Smith-Schuster’s agent contacted Philadelphia to gauge their interest in his client, but that was the extent of their discussions. In the end, Smith-Schuster wanted to re-sign with Pittsburgh.
Giants
- Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants signing TE Kyle Rudolph does not affect Evan Engram‘s status with the team. Executives from three other teams who spoke to Raanan told him that they haven’t heard any talk about Engram being on the trade market.
- The Giants signed QB Mike Glennon to a one-year, $1.35M deal with $425,000 guaranteed, which includes a $275,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.075M ($150,000 guaranteed. He also gets up to $750,000 of playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)